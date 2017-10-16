City council approves 138-unit Potomac Yard development

City council approved at its public hearing a new 138-unit condo development at 2551 Main Line Blvd. in Potomac Yard that has attracted controversy from residents of the burgeoning neighborhood.

Pulte, the developer for the project, came in front of city council to request changes to the Potomac Yard/Potomac Greens master plan, which originally capped the number of units that could be built on that particular property to 36. The applicant requested an increase in units from 36 to 142 and an increase in height from 55 to 70 feet.

The developer decided to remove four units in all from its original plan to increase the distance between the townhouses and the portions of the new development that are 70 feet and devote more room for green space, applicant attorney Cathy Puskar said at the Saturday meeting.

At the public hearing, the applicant agreed to move the garage entrance from Watson Street to Swan Avenue. The original plan to situate the entrance on Watson Street drew concerns from residents of the townhouses on that street.

Council voted 6-1, with Mayor Allison Silberberg dissenting, to approve the changes.

