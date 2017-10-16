Two robberies in Alexandria over the weekend

Police reported two robberies over the weekend in Alexandria.

The first robbery occurred near the King Street Metro on the 1600 block of King Street and was reported just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. A suspect stole a victim’s purse as she was walking. There were no injuries as a result of that incident. It’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon.

The second robbery, which occurred near Arlandria on the 500 block of Four Mile Road, was reported at 9:14 p.m. One man punched another man that was known to him and stole cash.

Police haven’t released further details about the incidents. 

