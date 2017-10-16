Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of October 12

The Alexandria Times’ sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records are presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

Alexandria football roundup

Bishop Ireton – 0-6

Episcopal – 2-2

St. Stephens & St. Agnes – 1-4

T.C. Williams – 4-2

Scores this week:

Oct. 6 – Episcopal W 40-7 @ SSSAS

Oct. 7 – BI L 35-28 @ Concordia Prep TC W 14-8 vs. West Potomac



Alexandria volleyball roundup

Bishop Ireton – 14-4

Episcopal – 8-6

St. Stephens & St. Agnes – 5-8

T.C. Williams – 9-10-1



Scores this week:

Oct. 5 – BI L 3-2 @ St. John’s SSSAS W 2-0 @ Sidwell Friends TC L 3-1 vs. Hayfield

Oct 6 – Episcopal W 3-0 vs. Georgetown Day