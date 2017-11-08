City asks for public comment on draft of Vision Zero, traffic safety plans

The city is asking for input on two in-the-works plans to reduce traffic fatalities and serious crashes.

The public can comment through the city’s website on the Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries in the city by 2028, and the Police Traffic Safety Plan, which outlines the role of traffic enforcement and education in crash prevention. The Vision Zero plan seeks to address three chief safety concerns: distracted driving, speeding and motorists running red lights and stop signs.

The Police Traffic Safety Plan is designed to be a major part of the Vision Zero initiative.

“The safety of our community is of paramount importance to the Alexandria Police Department. Our goal for this traffic safety plan is to create a safe, viable and balanced system to help eradicate traffic crashes, serious injuries and fatalities, while promoting voluntary compliance with traffic laws through education and enforcement,” Police Chief Michael Brown said in a news release.

The Alexandria City Council adopted the Vision Zero concept in January of this year, and work began on the plan in February. So far, according to a release, more than 1,000 residents have participated in the planning process and provided feedback on challenges facing mobility in Alexandria.

The city has had a number of traffic fatalities and incidents in 2017, including a recent hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy in Arlandria and a July crash in North Old Town that killed a 24-year-old, among others.

The public is invited to provide input on alexandriava.gov/VisionZero until Nov. 26.