Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Dec. 21

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 1-4

Episcopal 8-1

SSSAS 4-2

T.C. Williams 0-6

Scores this week:

Dec. 13

TC L 66-40 @ Maret

Dec. 15

BI L 56-52 vs. Bishop McNamara

Episcopal W 82-62 vs. Westtown

SSSAS W 73-65 vs. CCA

TC L 60-56 vs. Hylton

Dec. 16

BI L 46-44 vs. Thurgood Marshall Academy

Episcopal L 80-78 vs. Wilson

Dec. 17

Episcopal W 69-36 vs. OLGC

Dec. 19

BI W 59-36 @ Colonial Forge

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 6-1

Episcopal 7-1

SSSAS 4-2

T.C. Williams 6-0

Scores this week:

Dec. 13

BI W 50-32 vs. Mason

TC W 65-42 vs. Osbourn Park

Dec. 15

BI L 66-47 @ Bishop McNamara

Episcopal L 60-56 vs. SJCP

Dec. 16

BI W 63-23 vs. Edmondson-Westside

Episcopal W 49-11 vs. Mercersburg Academy

Dec. 17

Episcopal W 53-37 vs. Wilson

Dec. 19

BI W 64-45 @ TAHC

TC W 67-44 vs. Capital Christian Academy