Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Dec. 21

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.
This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.
Boys’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 1-4
Episcopal 8-1
SSSAS 4-2
T.C. Williams 0-6
Scores this week:
Dec. 13
TC L 66-40 @ Maret
Dec. 15
BI L 56-52 vs. Bishop McNamara
Episcopal W 82-62 vs. Westtown
SSSAS W 73-65 vs. CCA
TC L 60-56 vs. Hylton
Dec. 16
BI L 46-44 vs. Thurgood Marshall Academy
Episcopal L 80-78 vs. Wilson
Dec. 17
Episcopal W 69-36 vs. OLGC
Dec. 19
BI W 59-36 @ Colonial Forge
Girls’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 6-1
Episcopal 7-1
SSSAS 4-2
T.C. Williams 6-0
Scores this week:
Dec. 13
BI W 50-32 vs. Mason
TC W 65-42 vs. Osbourn Park
Dec. 15
BI L 66-47 @ Bishop McNamara
Episcopal L 60-56 vs. SJCP
Dec. 16
BI W 63-23 vs. Edmondson-Westside
Episcopal W 49-11 vs. Mercersburg Academy
Dec. 17
Episcopal W 53-37 vs. Wilson
Dec. 19
BI W 64-45 @ TAHC
TC W 67-44 vs. Capital Christian Academy