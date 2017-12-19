Del Ray Business Association presents Star Awards

The Del Ray Business Association presented its annual Del Ray Star Awards, which recognize those who have gone above and beyond in community volunteer work, on Monday.

The winner of DRBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award was Carol Bailey, a Del Ray resident since 1958. Bailey has been involved in creating a number of Del Ray events and has managed everything from the permitting process to real time event logistics.

Paul Haire of Your Dog’s Best Friends and The Dog Store and Karen Johnson of PawsGo were the recipients of the DRBA’s business awards. Haire, a long-running Del Ray business owner and inspiration behind the Del Ray Halloween Parade’s founding, is a fixture of the neighborhood. Johnson, a major part of the Del Ray Farmers’ Market’s founding 25 years ago and the chair of the annual Taste of Del Ray, has long been an advocate for making the neighborhood as dog friendly as possible, while supporting local animal-related businesses and organizations.

Jennifer Atkins, a past president of the Mount Vernon Community School PTA and the chair of the Mount Vernon Big Flea, received the citizens award, while Sergeant Daniel Briel of the Alexandria Police Department was awarded the city/government award for his role as the police department’s liaison for special events.

The T.C. Williams High School Key Club and the T.C. Williams High School Leadership Team received the youth award for its support and energy at multiple Del Ray events.

Outgoing DRBA President Dennis Belmont recognized Mara Benner, Lauren Fisher and Brian Story with the presidential awards for their work on the DRBA board.