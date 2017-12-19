Fireflies to close in Del Ray after 15 years

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Longtime Del Ray restaurant Fireflies announced on Monday that it will close after 15 years in business.

Another Del Ray restaurant, however, will be stepping in to fill the vacancy.

Owners Marylisa and Dan Lichens announced the closure in a Facebook post, saying that it was time to “pass the torch to new restaurateurs.”

“We want to thank everyone who has been a part of our journey. Some of you have only been a line or two in our book, some of you, full chapters,” the post read in part. “We are grateful for each and every person who passed through out doors and gave us the privilege of feeding you. We look forward to the new chapter for us, and for Del Ray.”

The restaurant’s final day in business will be Christmas Eve, when Fireflies will host a final “bluegrass brunch.” Fireflies’ final event will include a live performance from Big Hillbilly Bluegrass. The restaurant will also host a pajama brunch on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Live Oak Restaurant, which has a location at 1603 Commonwealth Ave., announced on Tuesday morning that it will be opening a second concept in Fireflies’ location at 1501 Mount Vernon Ave.

No details about the concept were immediately available.

“We would like to thank Marylisa and the Fireflies family for helping to pave the way in the Del Ray restaurant scene,” Live Oak said via Facebook.