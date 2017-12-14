Alexandria City Public Schools names new superintendent

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr., a T.C. Williams High School alum, was selected by the school board as Alexandria City Public Schools’ new superintendent, ACPS announced in a press release Thursday morning.

Hutchings will begin his new position with ACPS in July 2018 after completing his fifth year as superintendent at Shaker Heights Schools near Cleveland, Ohio. Hutchings isn’t only a product of ACPS – he’s also a prior school district leader, working within the system from 2010 to 2013. He first served as director of middle school programs for ACPS and later as director of pre-K-12 initiatives.

Hutchings’ appointment follows previous superintendent Dr. Alvin Crawley’s departure in July of last year. Since Crawley left for a faculty position at George Mason University, Dr. Lois Berlin has acted as interim superintendent.

“We are really pleased to welcome a superintendent who has already been a part of our community, both as a student and as an educator,” Cindy Anderson, school board vice chair said in the statement. “His demonstrated commitment to closing achievement gaps will be invaluable in working to meet the needs of our diverse student population.”

