Local man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute opioids

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

A man from Alexandria was sentenced Friday for participating in a conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and methadone.

Robert T. Hancasky III was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 90 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Court documents reveal that Hancasky III conspired with others, including his father, Robert T. Hancasky Jr., to obtain oxycodone and methadone and distribute it to others. Hancasky Jr. obtained oxycodone and methadone through a prescription from his doctor. The two agreed to distribute prescription opioids to customers and addicts in the Northern Virginia region.

Hancasky III also took part in a scheme to acquire oxycodone by passing fraudulent prescriptions at local pharmacies. Once he had produced a fraudulent prescription for oxycodone, he used “runners” to pass the prescriptions at local pharmacies and reimbursed them with oxycodone pills.

Hancasky III also admitted in plea papers to distributing heroin and buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance.

Hancasky Jr. pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy on Dec. 8 and will be sentenced on April 13.