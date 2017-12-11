Rabid fox captured in Alexandria

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

A fox that was exhibiting unusual behavior was confirmed rabid on Friday, according to the Alexandria Health Department.

The fox was first sighted on Dec. 4 and was captured by Animal Control on Dec. 7. Before the confirmation that the fox was rabid on Dec. 8, Animal Control said it had wounds on the backs of its legs and was exhibiting unusual behavior. The Health Department tested the animal at that point.

At this time, the Health Department is not aware of any persons or pets that have been exposed to the fox. Health Department employees have gone door-to-door to warn residents in the area where the fox was found and are raising awareness in the community about the potential rabies alert.

The Health Department said anyone who has been bitten or come into physical contact with the fox should seek immediate medical attention and call the Alexandria Health Department at 703-746-4910 (or after hours 703-795-8506).

If you see an animal that looks unwell or is behaving strangely, call Animal Control at 703-746-4774 (or after hours 703-746-4444).

In addition, make sure all dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, and remember that dogs must be on a leash in all public areas and parks except areas designated otherwise.