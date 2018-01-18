Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Jan. 18

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 5-8

Episcopal 12-3

SSSAS 9-4

T.C. Williams 1-8

Scores this week:

Jan. 12

Episcopal W 76-52 @ Landon

SSSAS W 78-76 vs. Bullis

Jan. 13

Episcopal L 52-42 vs. Woodberry Forest

SSSAS L 66-64 vs. Potomac School

Jan. 14

BI L 63-58 @ Flint Hill

Jan. 16

BI W 61-52 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Episcopal L 78-62 vs. Georgetown Prep

SSSAS W 80-64 @ Landon

TC L 60-56 @ Annandale

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 13-2

Episcopal 8-4

SSSAS 4-7

T.C. Williams 11-2

Scores this week:

Jan. 11

Episcopal L 65-40 vs. Georgetown Visitation Prep

SSSAS L 39-32 @ Holton-Arms

Jan. 12

BI W 62-44 vs. Archbishop Carroll

TC L 55-47 vs. Colquitt County

Jan. 13

Episcopal W 61-44 vs. St. Catherine’s

SSSAS L 40-38 vs. St. Mary’s

TC W 71-29 vs. Monsignor McClancy

Jan. 14

BI L 58-41 @ St. Johns College High School

Jan. 16

BI W 52-40 @ Our Lady of Good Counsel

Episcopal L 58-45 @ Bullis

TC W 72-26 vs. Annandale