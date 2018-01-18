Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Jan. 18

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.
This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.
Boys’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 5-8
Episcopal 12-3
SSSAS 9-4
T.C. Williams 1-8
Scores this week:
Jan. 12
Episcopal W 76-52 @ Landon
SSSAS W 78-76 vs. Bullis
Jan. 13
Episcopal L 52-42 vs. Woodberry Forest
SSSAS L 66-64 vs. Potomac School
Jan. 14
BI L 63-58 @ Flint Hill
Jan. 16
BI W 61-52 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Episcopal L 78-62 vs. Georgetown Prep
SSSAS W 80-64 @ Landon
TC L 60-56 @ Annandale
Girls’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 13-2
Episcopal 8-4
SSSAS 4-7
T.C. Williams 11-2
Scores this week:
Jan. 11
Episcopal L 65-40 vs. Georgetown Visitation Prep
SSSAS L 39-32 @ Holton-Arms
Jan. 12
BI W 62-44 vs. Archbishop Carroll
TC L 55-47 vs. Colquitt County
Jan. 13
Episcopal W 61-44 vs. St. Catherine’s
SSSAS L 40-38 vs. St. Mary’s
TC W 71-29 vs. Monsignor McClancy
Jan. 14
BI L 58-41 @ St. Johns College High School
Jan. 16
BI W 52-40 @ Our Lady of Good Counsel
Episcopal L 58-45 @ Bullis
TC W 72-26 vs. Annandale