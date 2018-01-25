Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Jan. 25

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 6-9

Episcopal 13-5

SSSAS 10-5

T.C. Williams 2-9

Scores this week:

Jan. 19

Episcopal L 75-67 @ Bullis

SSSAS W 67-60 vs. St. Albans

TC L 71-68 vs. Hayfield

Jan. 20

BI W 72-63 vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Episcopal L 86-61 @ Bishop O’Connell

Jan. 23

BI W 61-42 @ Bishop McNamara

Episcopal W 64-63 @ St. Albans

SSSAS L 55-46 vs. Georgetown Prep

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 13-3

Episcopal 9-6

SSSAS 4-9

T.C. Williams 14-3

Scores this week:

Jan. 18

BI L 73-42 @ Paul VI

SSSAS L 51-45 vs. St. Andrew’s Episcopal

Jan. 19

TC W 69-30 @ Hayfield

Jan. 20

Episcopal L 58-53 @ Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart

TC L 46-44 vs. Caravel

Jan. 23

BI W 50-48 vs. Bishop McNamara

Episcopal L 55-46 vs. Sidwell Friends

SSSAS L 70-61 @ Potomac School

TC W 67-46 vs. West Potomac