Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Jan. 25

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.
This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.
Boys’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 6-9
Episcopal 13-5
SSSAS 10-5
T.C. Williams 2-9
Scores this week:
Jan. 19
Episcopal L 75-67 @ Bullis
SSSAS W 67-60 vs. St. Albans
TC L 71-68 vs. Hayfield
Jan. 20
BI W 72-63 vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Episcopal L 86-61 @ Bishop O’Connell
Jan. 23
BI W 61-42 @ Bishop McNamara
Episcopal W 64-63 @ St. Albans
SSSAS L 55-46 vs. Georgetown Prep
Girls’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 13-3
Episcopal 9-6
SSSAS 4-9
T.C. Williams 14-3
Scores this week:
Jan. 18
BI L 73-42 @ Paul VI
SSSAS L 51-45 vs. St. Andrew’s Episcopal
Jan. 19
TC W 69-30 @ Hayfield
Jan. 20
Episcopal L 58-53 @ Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
TC L 46-44 vs. Caravel
Jan. 23
BI W 50-48 vs. Bishop McNamara
Episcopal L 55-46 vs. Sidwell Friends
SSSAS L 70-61 @ Potomac School
TC W 67-46 vs. West Potomac