Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Jan. 4

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 2-6

Episcopal 8-1

SSSAS 5-2

T.C. Williams 1-7

Scores this week:

Dec. 28

SSSAS W 57-45 @ Benedictine

Dec. 29

BI W 53-42 vs. Marist

Jan. 2

BI L 74-49 vs. DeMatha

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 8-1

Episcopal 7-1

SSSAS 4-4

T.C. Williams 8-1

Scores this week:

Dec. 28

TC L 56-42 vs. Norview

Dec. 29

BI W 53-42 vs. Hampton

SSSAS L 40-34 vs. Randolph

TC W 76-46 vs. Norcom

Dec. 30

TC W 43-41 vs. RBTHS