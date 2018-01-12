BGR Old Town location closes

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

BGR has quietly closed its Old Town location on North Washington Street.

The restaurant, part of a regional chain of fast-casual burger restaurants that has locations in Springfield, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean and Bethesda, had been operating at 106 N. Washington St. since 2016.

The restaurant had brown paper over its windows and door on Thursday and the location’s phone number had been disconnected.

Requests for comment from BGR’s corporate office weren’t immediately returned.

BGR’s closure comes just a few months after BurgerFi, another burger chain, closed its Old Town location at 111 N. Pitt St.

It also comes shortly after another restaurant from BGR founder Mark Bucher, first called Community and later rebranded to One Scotch, One Burger, One Beer in November, closed in Bethesda.