Two teens arrested for middle school bomb threats

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

After two bomb threats were issued against city middle schools in short order, the Alexandria Police Department has arrested two teens.

Police have charged a 13-year-old male with making threats to bomb Francis C. Hammond Middle School. That threat was posted on Twitter on Wednesday night and caused an evacuation of the school at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A 13-year-old female was charged with making threats to bomb George Washington Middle School. That threat was also posted on social media, with Alexandria City Public Schools saying it was a suspected copycat threat. George Washington Middle School didn’t close on Thursday and maintained normal school hours.

The Alexandria Police Department plans to prosecute both suspects.

Parents and students are asked to report posts they find dangerous or disturbing to the police’s non-emergency line at 703-746-4444 or dial 911 if they believe there’s an immediate threat.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Sergeant Dan Gordon at 703-746-6685.