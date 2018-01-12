Del Ray resident announces city council campaign

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Canek Aguirre, a Del Ray resident, announced his candidacy for city council Wednesday.

Aguirre, who will run as a Democrat, has served on a number of local boards and commissions. He is the chair of the city’s Economic Opportunities Commission, president of the Tenants and Workers United board of directors and is vice chairman of the Health Systems Agency of Northern Virginia’s board of directors, according to his website.

He also sits on the Leadership Council for the Alexandria Campaign on Adolescent Pregnancy and is on the steering committee for the Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria. He was appointed to the Virginia Board of Social Work by Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2016.

Aguirre’s run for council is his first campaign for public office.

Professionally, Aguirre works to improve health outcomes for Medicaid populations throughout Northern Virginia, according to his website.

Aguirre, a first-generation American citizen, expressed interest in supporting “underserved communities in Northern Virginia” while announcing his campaign to the Alexandria Democratic Committee, according to a news release. His major focuses, according to the same release, are affordable housing, education and health.

“I have seen many of the issues our city is grappling with, and they certainly aren’t easy problems to solve,” Aguirre said in a statement. “But having those difficult conversations requires all voices, including perspectives from people who don’t always get a seat at the table.”

Aguirre will be kicking off his campaign officially on Feb. 10.