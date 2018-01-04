Local businessman announces candidacy for council

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

A fourth newcomer has announced a bid for city council.

Robert Ray, the owner of long-running Cavalier Antiques on Prince Street, announced his intention to run for council before the Alexandria Democratic Committee in December.

Though Ray is running as a Democrat, his speech to the Alexandria Democratic Committee indicated he disagrees with sitting Democratic city council members on a number of points.

He particularly disagreed with catering to development interests, saying “unchecked, projects like those are more likely to reduce the desirability of living in Alexandria and to lower property values, with a risk of net loss of tax revenues in the long run.”

Ray said in the speech, which he included on a pamphlet that he recently distributed to homeowners in Old Town, that he would work to represent the interests of residents and small businesses. He cited healthcare for all in need, the environment, support for public school teachers, affordable housing and fair government as the planks of his campaign.

Ray grew up in Old Town, where his mother and father ran Cavalier Antiques at 400 Prince St. for decades. He began operating the store himself years later.

In addition to his work at Cavalier Antiques, Ray has served on the boards of two civic associations, the council of his church and has taught GED to inmates at the city jail, according to his biography.

In addition to Ray’s run, Councilor John Chapman announced to supporters on Wednesday morning that he will be running for reelection this year. He will officially announce his reelection campaign on Jan. 8 at the Alexandria Democratic Committee meeting.

The Democratic primary will take place June 12.