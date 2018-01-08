Shots fired incident, robbery over the weekend

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Alexandria police investigated a commercial robbery in Old Town and a “shots fired” incident over the weekend.

The robbery, which occurred in the 600 block of South Patrick Street early Saturday morning, involved several suspects damaging a small building with a vehicle before stealing a cash register and fleeing. There were no injuries as a result of that incident.

Police also reported a “shots fired” call in the 5300 block of Essex Court on Sunday afternoon. Police said there were no injuries as a result of that incident.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in either incident.