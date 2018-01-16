Alexandria police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

An Alexandria Police Department captain has graduated from the FBI National Academy, according to a city news release.

Monica Lisle, commander of the police department’s Social Services Division, graduated in the academy’s 270th session alongside 220 others on Dec. 15. The National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy in Quantico, involves 11 weeks of coursework in terrorism, intelligence theory and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science. The program dates back to 1935.

Lisle has been a member of the police department since 2002. Since become a police officer in Alexandria, she has served as community support sergeant, property crimes sergeant and tactical anti-crime sergeant. She was assigned as commander of the internal investigations unit and as a patrol sector captain.

Lisle joins a number of fellow Alexandria police officers who have completed the program, including Police Chief Michael Brown, Deputy Chief David Huchler, Deputy Chief Chris Wemple, Deputy Chief Shahram Fard, Captain Don Hayes, Captain Len Fouch and Captain Shirl Mammarella.

“The FBI National Academy is an important development course for law enforcement professionals. The enhancement of the leadership skills of our staff, and opportunity for them to network with other law enforcement officers from around the world is unparalleled,” Deputy Chief Dianne Gittins said in a statement. “We are proud of Captain Lisle’s dedication to our profession and we are happy to have her back in the City of Alexandria.”