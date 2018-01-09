Burst pipe causes Gadsby’s Tavern Museum to close temporarily

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum will be closed to tours through at least January 24 due to flooding resulting from a burst pipe, the city announced in a news release.

The release said flooding started when a frozen sprinkler pipe burst Sunday evening, which caused flooding from the basement to the second floor in the building that dates back to 1785.

Museum staff and the city’s Department of General Services are in the midst of assessing damages to the historic structure itself, but the release stated damage to the museum’s collection was minimal.

In addition to the museum being closed to tours, the museum has cancelled its “Facetime with History” event on Jan. 14.

The museum’s Tuesday night dance classes, its “Federal Dress Workshop” and “History by the Glass” events are still going on as scheduled.

Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant, which is not run by the museum, was not affected by the flooding.