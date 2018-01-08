Alexandria police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Police are still searching for suspects in an Arlandria home invasion robbery that occurred early Monday morning.

Alexandria police reported that three suspects broke into an apartment in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue at 12:51 a.m. After forcing their way into the apartment, the three men brandished knives and a firearm while demanding money and valuables from the apartment’s residents.

In the process of the robbery, one of the suspects unintentionally shot himself in the lower body, according to police. The three suspects proceeded to flee the scene. The apartment’s inhabitants were not injured in the incident.

Police were still searching for the suspects as of 3 p.m. The suspects are described as Hispanic males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Matt Kramarik at 703-746-6650.