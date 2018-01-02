Longtime Old Town retailer La Cuisine to close

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

La Cuisine, an Old Town institution that’s considered one of the longest-running independent kitchen stores in the region, announced on Tuesday that it will close by the end of the month after 47 years in business.

The Old Town culinary shop, located at 323 Cameron St., originally opened its doors in 1970 on North Lee Street. Nancy Pollard and her husband, Robert, purchased the building at 323 Cameron St. in 1972 and subsequently moved the business there, according to the Washington Post.

The retailer announced the closure on its website and in an email to customers, saying that “it is now time for all of us to retire and move forward with new goals.” The note specifically cited Nancy Pollard’s desire to travel and visit family abroad. The note also said the commute for key employees, including General Manager Larissa Avendano, has become untenable.

The store plans to close on January 31 and will begin its retirement sale on Wednesday. The note stated that throughout the month of January, La Cuisine will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.