City to dedicate Leonard ‘Chick’ Armstrong Recreation Center this week

The city will hold its dedication of the Leonard “Chick” Armstrong Recreation Center at 25 W. Reed Ave. this Friday.

City council voted to rename the recreation center, formerly known as the Cora Kelly Recreation Center, in September of last year.

Leonard “Chick” Armstrong was a longtime youth football and basketball coach for the city’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities. Armstrong served as a mentor to a number of citizens in Alexandria and throughout the region and also as commissioner of the Johnson-Siebert Summer Adult Basketball League. He was a recipient of the 2005 Mid-Atlantic Recreation & Parks Sports Alliance’s Sportsmanship Award.

Members of the public are invited to join members of city council in dedicating the recreation center on Friday at 7 p.m.