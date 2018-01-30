Local nonprofit pledges money to those who serve at-risk youth

Local nonprofit RunningBrooke has pledged $108,749 toward education and nonprofit partners who serve at-risk youth.

RunningBrooke announced in a news release that it will grant $108,749 to 25 Alexandria teachers and nonprofit partners, who have collectively served more than 7,000 at-risk children.

The nonprofit’s partners this year include ACPS Bicycling in the Schools, the ACPS Swimming Program, ACPS Circus Club, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, the Alexandria Soccer Association, the Alexandria Tutoring Consortium, Communities in Schools NOVA, Community Lodgings, Friends of Huntley Meadows, Girls on the Run NoVA, Jane Franklin Dance, Local Motion Project, The Child & Family Network Centers and YoKid.

The nonprofit, founded in 2009, aims to help Alexandria students by funding early childhood education programs, literacy programs, after-school programs that include physical activity and playground renovations. So far, the nonprofit has donated $1 million to the city and city programs in that vein and has built two playgrounds, according to the news release.