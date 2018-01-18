Francis C. Hammond Middle School locked down, students evacuated after threat

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Francis C. Hammond Middle School was locked down and students were later evacuated after a threat.

Alexandria City Public Schools announced the middle school, located at 4646 Seminary Road, was locked down on its website and on social media at 10 a.m. At that time, no explanation was given as to why. ACPS said in an update at 10:35 a.m. that the school received a threat that wasn’t known to be credible but was being treated as credible.

The Alexandria Police Department officers were on the scene as of that update and searching the school building.

Francis C. Hammond students were transported on buses to T.C. Williams High School, where they are remaining until the scene is cleared by APD.

Parents are asked to not come to the school unless requested to do so. No Francis C. Hammond students may be dismissed from T.C. Williams until all students have been accounted for. ACPS said in the update it hopes to clear the situation quickly and resume classes later today.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.