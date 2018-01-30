Alexandria Sheriff’s Office swears in eight recruit deputies

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office swore in eight deputies at a ceremony on Monday.

Clerk of the Circuit Court Edward Semonian administrated oaths of office to recruit deputies Jason Bebow, Jamal Ford, Elpidio Munoz-Pineda, Jacquelyn olson, Angela Speight, Alexis Turner, Virgil Usana and Gjavon Wooden on Monday at the Alexandria courthouse. Family members and friends joined Sheriff Dana Lawhorne in presenting the recruit deputies with their badges.

Serving deputies also reaffirmed oaths on Monday, according to a news release, due to Lawhorne starting a new term in office.

The recruit deputies began training in the sheriff’s office and at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center later on Monday.