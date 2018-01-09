Two robberies reported Monday night

Two robberies were reported within an hour of one another on Monday evening.

Alexandria police reported at 7:54 p.m. on Monday that it was investigating a robbery in the 3800 block of Russell Road. The incident involved several suspects stealing items from a teen. The teen wasn’t, however, injured in the incident.

Police reported a second robbery shortly after at 9:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. In that incident, police reported a male suspect brandished a firearm and stole items from another man. The robbery didn’t result in injuries.

Police haven’t released further information about the suspects in either incident.