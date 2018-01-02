City names new legislative director

City Manager Mark Jinks has appointed a former city employee as legislative director.

Sarah G. Taylor, who begins the position on Jan. 8, worked for the city from 2001 to 2002, first as a public information specialist for the Office of Historic Alexandria and later as a public affairs officer for the Office of the City Manager. Her new position will see her act as a representative for the city before the Virginia General Assembly and the U.S. Congress and act as a liaison to the executive branches of state and the federal government.

Taylor brings experience in both state and city government to her new post.

She has served as a senior official with the Democratic caucus of the Oklahoma State Senate, most recently as chief of staff.

She is also familiar with Richmond, having served in legislative, communications and planning positions for Henrico County. She’s also acted as a consultant for the cities of New Haven, Connecticut and as a consultant for San Francisco and Richmond, California. In addition, Taylor has done work for The Aspen Institute, RAINN and as a public affairs and acted as a campaign specialist in private practice and for consulting firms.

“Sarah will be an effective advocate in Richmond and Washington for Alexandria’s community needs,” Jinks said in a news release. “She brings two decades of experience in local government, state legislative and political strategy, and the nonprofit sector, and we are fortunate to welcome her back to Alexandria.”

Taylor succeeds Bernard Caton, who served in the position from 1995 to last fall.