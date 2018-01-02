Shots fired call near North Old Town

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Alexandria police said they were investigating a shots fired call in North Old Town in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The shots fired call, reported at First Street and Parker Gray School Way, didn’t result in any injuries.

The New Year’s Day report follows several other reported incidents throughout the previous holiday week, including a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Sanger Avenue on Dec. 26 and another call in the 900 block of North Patrick Street on Christmas Day. Neither resulted in any injuries.

It’s unclear if arrests have been made as a result of the incidents.