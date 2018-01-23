SSSAS coach arrested for soliciting sex from minor

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

A longtime St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes coach and equipment manager has been arrested for soliciting sex from a female minor, SSSAS Head of School Kirsten Adams announced to the school community in an email sent Tuesday afternoon that was obtained by the Alexandria Times.

Rick Allison, a member of SSSAS’ athletic department since 1999, was arrested and charged with soliciting sex from a minor in Middlesex County in Virginia. The email stated Allison was a coach for the school’s middle and upper schools and served as equipment manager. A biography of Allison on the D.C. Divas website stated that he was the school’s assistant athletic director, though that detail was not confirmed by the school. The school was informed of the arrest by the Alexandria Police Department, according to the email.

Allison also coached the D.C. Divas, a women’s full-contact football team, in 2014 as offensive coordinator. Allison’s biography on the team’s website said Allison had also coached the D.C. Divas in 2009, but resigned shortly before the season began for personal reasons.

The school has banned Allison from the school’s campuses and school events and he is not allowed to contact members of the school community, according to the email, which also stated SSSAS has launched an internal investigation on Allison.

The school said in the email it does background checks, reference checks and screening steps as part of its hiring policies and procedures. The school said it also does annual training for its faculty and staff regarding the prevention of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

The email stated information about Allison would be shared with upper school students on Tuesday afternoon. The Times has reached out to SSSAS for a comment.

“I encourage members of the community to contact me with questions, concerns, or relevant information. Moreover, we will be making our counselors and chaplains available to our students to aid them in processing this very difficult news,” Adams said in the email.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.