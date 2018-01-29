Warehouse Sale returns to Old Town this weekend

The annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale returns on Superbowl weekend, featuring nearly 30 boutiques from the city and the D.C. metro area.

The event, now in its thirteenth year, will take place Saturday at the Westin Hotel in Carlyle at 400 Courthouse Square.

Participating vendors include CCH Collective, Duchess M, Brit Ryan, Gossypia, Hysteria, J.McLaughlin, Kiskadee, Lettie Gooch, Lululemon, Lynn Louisa, Mission Edit, Pacers, Perwinkle, Sara Campbell, The Hive, Tsalt, Wrabyn, Coco Blanca, Eye to Eye, Fornash, Mystique, Queen Bee, She’s Unique, Top It Off, Little Birdies, Bishop Boutique and The Shoe Hive.

This year’s event will include giveaways and prizes from boutiques participating in the event valued at $1,000, complimentary pilates and yoga classes between 8 and 9 a.m., hands-on classes for creating custom home decor from AR Workshop Alexandria between 8 and 10 a.m., a Truly Spiked & Sparkling Hard Cider tasting bar and a complimentary glitter and mini braid bar from Salon DeZen from 8 to 9 a.m.

Early entry to the warehouse sale will be given to four shoppers, who will be able to shop the sale an hour before doors open to the public. The content can be entered until midnight on Wednesday by going to the Warehouse Sale’s website. Winners will be notified on Thursday.

Those attending the sale can park on the street or at select garages surrounding the hotel for $5. In addition, the Westin is offering a shuttle from the King Street Metro beginning at 7 a.m.