Water main break disrupts traffic on upper Duke Street

A water main break on upper Duke Street caused traffic disruption Monday morning.

The water main break shut down all westbound lanes of Duke Street, the city reported at 10:28 a.m. All traffic was rerouted from Duke Street to Cameron Station.

The water main break on Duke Street follows a number of other breaks in the area due to cold weather. Two water main breaks occurred last week – one at the intersection of Janneys and North Quaker Lane and one on Trinity Drive. Those water main breaks caused disruption of water service to 200 Virginia American Water customers and 29 fire hydrants.

A burst water pipe also closed Gadsby’s Tavern Museum to tours until at least Jan. 24. Another burst water pipe closed George Washington Middle School for three days last week. The middle school reopened on Friday.

An update on the status of the water main break hadn’t been released as of Monday afternoon.