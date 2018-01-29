Alexandria police search for suspect in abduction, sexual assault

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Alexandria police are searching for a suspect who held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her on Saturday on the city’s West End.

An unknown man forced his way into a 23-year-old female victim’s apartment on the 5800 block of Quantrell Avenue at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Alexandria Police Department announced Monday in a press release. He held the victim against her will, sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, Alexandria police said. The victim called police for help after her assailant fled.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male between 25 and 35 years of age who is 5’9″ and 170 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Detective JP Jones with the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-6867.