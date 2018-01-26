By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday and goes until Feb. 4, featuring 60 local establishments that will each offer a $35 three-course dinner for one or a $35 dinner for two.

In addition, 30 participants will offer lunch menus at $10, $15 or $20 per person. Those participants include Restaurant Eve, Jackson 20, Columbia Firehouse, La Tasca, Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant, The Warehouse, Geranio Restaurant, Sonoma Cellar, Hen Quarter, The Wharf, Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, Bilbo Baggins Restaurant, The Majestic, Virtue Feed & Grain, Vola’s Dockside Grill, Hummingbird, Blackwall Hitch, Chart House and more.

New participants to this iteration of restaurant week are Hank’s Pasta Bar, Sunday in Saigon, Cedar Knoll, Cafe 44, La Trattoria and Nectar Coffee & Wine Bistro.

Restaurant Eve, Sonoma Cellar, Magnolia’s On King, Vermilion, Evening Star Cafe, Virtue Feed & Grain, Mason Social, Cheestique, Columbia Firehouse and Del Ray Cafe are returning participants.

See the full list of participating restaurants at Visit Alexandria.