Anti-Defamation League to honor Alexandria Police Department personnel

The Anti-Defamation League will honor law enforcement heroes, including members of the Alexandria Police Department, for achievements in the fight against domestic and international terrorism and for trust-building community programs at the ADL Shield awards, the organization announced in a news release.

This year’s awards recipients include members of the Alexandria Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Department and the FBI’s Richmond and Charlotte Divisions.

Dina Temple-Raston, executive producer and host of the “What Were You Thinking” podcast, as well as the former NPR counter-terrorism correspondent, will MC the event.

The ADL Shield Awards, which have been around since 2010, honor law enforcement for successes in cases related to the organization’s mission. Recipients for the awards are chosen by a selection committee that includes top law enforcement officials from metropolitan, state and federal law enforcement agencies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.