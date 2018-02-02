Alexandria Events: What’s on tap for this week

Those who are looking for an alternative to pre-gaming for the Super Bowl have an option with the annual Alexandria Warehouse sale, which takes place Saturday at the Westin Hotel in Carlyle.

That’s far from the only thing happening in Alexandria this week, though, with options that are sure to appeal to anyone who is interested in history, crafts, art and more. Don’t forget to patronize a local restaurant while you’re at it – Alexandria Restaurant Week continues through this weekend, ending Feb. 4.

Here’s a selection of events in Alexandria throughout the next week.

Friday

First Friday: Chinese New Year

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Location: Durant Arts Center, 1605 Cameron St.

Get into the spirit of the Chinese New Year by celebrating the Year of

the Dog with the Fairfax Chinese Dance Troupe. The evening will include the Fairfax Chinese Dance Troupe performing several traditional Chinese Folk Dances, accompanied by Alice Guzheng Ensemble, Mr. Zhang on a traditional instrument called hulusi, and a vocalist Mr. Lin. The event also includes a Chinese kung fu and martial arts demonstration and interactive art activity led by the city’s mobile art lab. Traditional Chinese outfits are encouraged.

A meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m and festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $9 per person and can be purchased in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y9ygd6vr.

Read more about the event here.

Saturday

13th Annual Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale

Time: 9 to 4 p.m.

Location: The Westin Alexandria, 400 Courthouse Square

Find clothes, shoes and accessories from your favorite local boutiques at deep discounts this weekend at the 13th annual Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale.

This year’s event will include giveaways and prizes from boutiques participating in the event valued at $1,000, complimentary pilates and yoga classes between 8 and 9 a.m., hands-on classes for creating custom home decor from AR Workshop Alexandria between 8 and 10 a.m., a Truly Spiked & Sparkling Hard Cider tasting bar and a complimentary glitter and mini braid bar from Salon DeZen from 8 to 9 a.m.

Read more about the event here.

Freedom House Tours

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Location: Freedom House, 1315 Duke St.

A partnership between the Northern Virginia Urban League and the

Office of Historic Alexandria will allow history enthusiasts to tour the Freedom House Museum in honor of Black History Month. Attendees will get a rare look inside the Freedom House Museum, a museum that is located in the basement-level of one of the most infamous slave trading companies in the country, which also has a connection to the story depicted in the Oscar-winning film “12 Years a Slave.”

The museum is small, but powerful with original artifacts and first-person narratives told through video and exhibits. Public access to the museum is normally limited, but exclusive Saturday access will be offered each weekend in February. The tour costs $5 per person.

More information here.

John Carlyle Celebration

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Carlyle House, 121 N. Fairfax St.

Join the Carlyle House as it wishes a happy birthday to Alexandria’s founder, Colonel John Carlyle. Festivities will include 18th-century dancing, live music and a birthday treat. There’s no admission or advanced registration required for this free event.

Sunday

Valentine’s Cupcake & Crafts Party

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Location: AR Workshop Alexandria, 107 N. Fairfax St.

This family-friendly event is hosted by AR Workshop Alexandria. This kid-friendly event invites attendees to create standing mini block signs.

While at AR Workshop, you can enjoy complementary mini-cupcakes and check out home decor, gifts, jewelry and accessories. Pre-registration is required and admission to the event is $14.

More information here.

Walking with Washington Tour

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Alexandria Visitor Center, 221 King St.

Walk in George Washington’s footsteps through his hometown: historic

Alexandria. View some of the sites connected to Washington, including his pharmacy and houses where he stayed. This free tour begins at the Alexandria Visitor Center every Sunday of the month until Feb. 25.

More information here.

Tuesday

Penny Post Valentine’s Day Workshop

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Penny Post, 1201 King St.

Join Penny Post in welcoming Annie Howe back for a special Valentine’s Day paper cutting workshop just in time for Valentine’s Day. Learn how to make a custom Valentine for yourself or your sweetheart. Workshop participants will leave with at least one finished paper cut, templates and the skills to keep paper cutting at home. The space for this event is limited to 10 participants. Ages 16 and up are welcome. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information here.

Thursday

Torpedo Talks: Diaspora in African-American Art

Time: 8 to 9 p.m.

Location: Torpedo Factory Art Center, 105 N. Union St.

In collaboration with Target Gallery’s Passages exhibition, cultural programmer Kayleigh Bryant-Greenwell discusses the effects and influence of diaspora in African-American art. Torpedo Talks feature some of the region’s best-known artists, curators, and creatives. Find them every month at 8 p.m. during Second Thursday Art Nights

Read more about the event here.

