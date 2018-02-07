News
February 2018
February 7, 2018
February 1, 2018
February 8, 2018
Beth El Hebrew Congregation names new senior rabbi
Anti-Defamation League to honor Alexandria Police Department personnel
Man who scammed elderly, Alexandria resident pleads guilty in conspiracy
ACPS nears conclusion in search for West End school name
Man who scammed elderly, Alexandria resident pleads guilty in conspiracy
Alexa Epitropoulos
-
February 5, 2018
By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com A man who defrauded elderly victims, including an Alexandria resident and several other Virginia residents, out of $500,000 pleaded guilty...
City-schools facilities task force makes recommendations to council
Alexa Epitropoulos
-
February 1, 2018
By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com Members of the joint city-schools facility investment task force presented their recommendations to city council and the school board Tuesday night, one...
Collector and treasure hunter extraordinaire
Missy Schrott
-
February 1, 2018
By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com Typewriters. Cars. Apple prototypes. Bob Luther is a collector of many things. Despite his masses of historic, valuable and cultural...
