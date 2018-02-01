Nancy Pollard reflects on La Cuisine’s legacy

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Nancy Purves Pollard was in Europe when she realized the importance of a

good home-cooked meal.

Pollard, a foreign exchange student in a small German town at the time, was amazed by the meals her host family cooked.

“I think the thing that blew me away in Germany, even in this little town, was how good the food was and how thoughtful the meals were,” Pollard said.

There’s one particular meal that sticks in Pollard’s mind. She, along with other international students, had gone to a French woman’s home for dinner. The woman cooked an incredible meal using only two burners – and a copper pot.

Opening a kitchen store, however, wasn’t Pollard’s objective when she returned to the United States. By the time she and her husband moved to Alexandria in the late 60s, however, she wanted to start a business – and, inspired by her background in French cooking, as well as Julia Child’s breakout book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” Pollard began to look for inexpensive spaces to rent in the D.C. area.

She settled on a 200-square-foot storefront on North Lee Street that cost $400 per month, where she opened La Cuisine in 1970. She and her husband, who spent his career in commercial real estate, had a deal – if her business could survive for two years, they would look for a building in Old Town to buy.

Two years later, the young couple bought 323 Cameron St., where La Cuisine relocated in 1972. By that point, La Cuisine was importing French, Swiss, Italian and other international products – a prospect helped by the fact that there was a customs office in Alexandria at the time. The store remained at that location for the next 46 years; it closed last month after selling out during its retirement sale.

The store became famous for carrying Mauviel copper pots – the kind she had once seen the woman in Germany cook with – in addition to specialty products like French essences, carbon steel and linen towels.

Pollard said she greatly enjoyed the relationships she built – both with her suppliers and her customers.

“I think I had a lot of fun searching out small suppliers. Their production would be so small that they were often overlooked by larger chains like Bed, Bath and Beyond or Williams Sonoma. I got to know them. I became friends with a chocolate maker, whose daughter

eventually took over the business, in Lyon,” Pollard said.

Pollard also enjoyed the countless conversations she had with repeat customers.

“Our customers were so much fun and we learned from them. Even if they had a disaster, they would come and talk about it,” Pollard said. “We’d look up things together and figure things out together. Very often, it was their oven temperature.”

Susan Osann, a D.C. resident, was one of those long-running customers.

She still has a collection of the linen towels that La Cuisine carried – something, she said, that still brings her joy.

“Nancy had a quality product. It didn’t matter what she had. It didn’t matter if it was the two-dollar scrubber or the several-hundred-dollar pot and pan, but she always had a quality product and she knew about it. It wasn’t just something that she thought she should have – she researched it. She vetted it,” Osann said.

Osann, who went into La Cuisine several times a month, said she will miss the store and her conversations with Pollard – not just about cooking and kitchen equipment, but about their lives.

“We would talk about our children. She has two daughters who are older than my oldest son. We would talk about the trials and tribulations,” Osann said. “… We didn’t socialize outside of that, but we became very close, sharing life experiences, travel, children, the love of cooking and the love of having nice things around us.”

Osann said the legacy of La Cuisine is that one doesn’t need a collection of things to become proficient in the kitchen.

“You buy a high-quality product and you don’t need to clutter your life up with a quality

dutch oven that I got there 20 years ago and it’s still here. You buy a few quality cooking products – sea salt, good olive oil – and it’s very satisfactory. You don’t get cravings for more purchasing,” Osann said.

Osann said that, though she’s sad about La Cuisine’s closing, she thought it was the right decision for Pollard. She said she couldn’t have seen anyone but Pollard and her staff running the shop.

“I’ll miss going out there because you just never knew what was there,” Osann said. “It’s the end of an era and that’s sad, but life goes on and that’s what it’s all about.”

The decision to close for Pollard was a personal one. Her long-running staff members, including general manager Larissa Avendano, who had been at the store for more than two decades, found the ever-intensifying commute from Stafford County frustrating.

Pollard, whose two daughters and two grandsons live in the U.K. and Italy, also found herself wanting to spend more time with family.

“I went to Sicily for the first time with both families and I was watching my

grandsons in this archaeological park. I was seeing these two little boys climb over this 3,000-year-old temple and thinking ‘my God, what a time continuum,’” Pollard said. “I only have a little bit of time to see them and be part of their lives and I thought, ‘I want to be part of their lives.’”

Pollard said she still thinks there’s room for independent retailers, including kitchen retailers, to start out – but that it’s more difficult than when she began.

“I think retail down here for independents is certainly difficult … It was a

lot cheaper to make experimental, independent retail when I started than I think it is now,” Pollard said. “You cannot ignore the internet. You have to embrace it in some form or another that best suits your store. I think you also need to maybe work harder now to differentiate yourself from chains … I still think it’s possible, but I think you have to embrace technology, but find how it best suits you, how you can take those tools and make it your own.”

Pollard isn’t leaving the area entirely. She and her husband, who retired from commercial real estate two years ago, still live above her old shop. But Pollard said she will miss the customer base that contributed to the shop’s lasting almost 50 years.

“We had a great customer base. We had a lot of people who have really been coming to us for a long time. You sort of forget until they bring it up. You forget that sort of thing in the day-to-day process,” Pollard said.

Personally, Pollard said she’s looking forward to more time to do what she loves, including, of course, cooking.

She has one final message for the customers who she invited into her kitchen all these years.

“It’s so important to have a meal with your family and friends together. That should not become lost,” Pollard said. “There’s a lot that happens in a conversation, whether it’s with your children or members of your community, over a good meal. I think that’s very important.”