Alexandria Restaurant Partners buy equity interest in Theismann’s Restaurant

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Alexandria Restaurant Partners, the restaurant group that owns or operates local mainstays Vola’s, The Majestic, Virtue Feed & Grain, Lena’s and Palette 22, has purchased an equity interest in longtime Old Town restaurant Theismann’s Restaurant and Bar.

The restaurant group, which announced the purchase on Thursday, said Theismann’s has long been at the top of their list for potential investments. Theismann’s, named after famed Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, opened its 288-seat Old Town location near the King Street Metro in 1986.

The group, led by Scott Shaw, Dave Nicholas and David Clapp, first approached Theismann and partner Vern Grandgeorge about the possibility of partnering in May of last year following an introduction by former Mayor Bill Euille.

At the time, Grandgeorge was most concerned about what the equity sale would mean for the restaurant’s longtime staff. ARP, though, plans to retain the restaurant’s 88 employees, as well as General Manager Jordan Willis.

Grandgeorge said he was also impressed with the track record Alexandria Restaurant Partners had established at other properties.

“I’ve watched ARP grow,” Grandgeorge said in a news release. “I liked what they did at Virtue Feed and Grain then at the Majestic, Lena’s and Vola’s Dockside. So I knew they could operate at a very high level. What I didn’t know was what kind of people they are, or how they treated their people. So we took it slow at first.”

Grandgeorge will still remain an equity partner and the Theismann’s name will continue on for the restaurant. The sale is on track to close within a few weeks. It will be the seventh restaurant ARP is involved in, not counting the in-the-works Mia’s Italian Kitchen at 100 King St.

“This is a very successful restaurant, so we want to keep the team and the momentum they’ve built. We all agreed there are some exciting ways to evolve the concept, but we will do it together, and thoughtfully,” Shaw said in the release.

Read the full version of this story in the Times’ 2/15 print edition.