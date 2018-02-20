Photos: The sights of the 2018 George Washington Parade

The George Washington Birthday Parade returned to Old Town on Monday, bringing with it music, patriotic displays, energetic dance and even ponies.

This year’s event was co-emceed by John Porter, who recently last year as CEO and president of ACT for Alexandria, and Lance Mallamo, the now retired director of the Office of Historic Alexandria. This year’s event included musical performances from the Quantico Marine Corps Band, Port Chester High School, Freedom High School and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.

George and Martha Washington were, of course, in attendance, and were visited by Abraham Lincoln, James Madison and Washington’s descendants, among others.

