Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Feb. 15

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 8-20

Episcopal 17-8

SSSAS 15-8

T.C. Williams 7-14

Scores this week:

Feb. 8

B.I. L 66-50 @ Arch Bishop Carroll

Feb. 9

B.I. L 48-40 vs. St. John’s

Episcopal W 60-50 vs. St. Albans

SSSAS L 65-63 @ Georgetown Prep

T.C. W 58-53 vs. West Potomac

Feb. 12

B.I. W 73-53 vs. The Heights School

Feb. 13

B.I. L 49-46 vs. Arch Bishop Carroll

Episcopal L 73-69 @ Potomac School

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 18-8

Episcopal 9-12

SSSAS 8-13

T.C. Williams 18-4

Scores this week:

Feb. 8

SSSAS W 48-23 vs. Sandy Spring Friends

Feb. 9

B.I. L 47-38 vs. St. John’s

Episcopal L 59-40 vs. Bullis

T.C. W 56-40 @ West Potomac

Feb. 11

B.I. L 52-50 vs. Paul VI

Feb. 13

SSSAS L 59-34 @ St. Andrew’s Episcopal