Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Feb. 22

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.
This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.
Boys’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 10-21
Episcopal 18-9
SSSAS 17-9
T.C. Williams 7-14
Scores this week:
Feb. 15
Episcopal W 68-49 vs. Landon
SSSAS W 52-40 vs. St. Albans
Feb. 16
B.I. W 61-53 @ Our Lady of Good Counsel
Episcopal L 87-66 @ Bullis
SSSAS L 82-67 vs. Georgetown Prep
Feb. 18
B.I. L 56-46 vs. St. John’s
Feb. 19
B.I. W 60-59 vs. St. Mary’s Ryken
Feb. 20
SSSAS W 67-53 vs. Flint Hill
Girls’ Basketball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 20-8
Episcopal 11-13
SSSAS 9-14
T.C. Williams 20-4
Scores this week:
Feb. 15
Episcopal W 57-47 @ Sidwell Friends
SSSAS W 56-51 vs. The Potomac School
Feb. 16
B.I. W 56-54 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
T.C. W 52-32 vs. Hayfield
Feb. 20
Episcopal L 51-50 vs. CSHC
SSSAS L 27-24 @ Maret