Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Feb. 22

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 10-21

Episcopal 18-9

SSSAS 17-9

T.C. Williams 7-14

Scores this week:

Feb. 15

Episcopal W 68-49 vs. Landon

SSSAS W 52-40 vs. St. Albans

Feb. 16

B.I. W 61-53 @ Our Lady of Good Counsel

Episcopal L 87-66 @ Bullis

SSSAS L 82-67 vs. Georgetown Prep

Feb. 18

B.I. L 56-46 vs. St. John’s

Feb. 19

B.I. W 60-59 vs. St. Mary’s Ryken

Feb. 20

SSSAS W 67-53 vs. Flint Hill

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 20-8

Episcopal 11-13

SSSAS 9-14

T.C. Williams 20-4

Scores this week:

Feb. 15

Episcopal W 57-47 @ Sidwell Friends

SSSAS W 56-51 vs. The Potomac School

Feb. 16

B.I. W 56-54 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel

T.C. W 52-32 vs. Hayfield

Feb. 20

Episcopal L 51-50 vs. CSHC

SSSAS L 27-24 @ Maret