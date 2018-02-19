Cherry Challenge winners announced

The winners of the 10th annual Cherry Challenge have been announced in time for George Washington’s birthday celebration.

The Cherry Challenge, organized by the George Washington Birthday Celebration Committee, invites city restaurants to make cherry appetizers, cocktails, dessert and entrees. Diners vote for their favorite cherry creations via text message.

This year’s winner for best entree was Jackson 20’s seared long island duck breast. Best appetizer was awarded to Taqueria Poblano’s “It’s a Taco by George.” The best cocktail went to Cafe 44’s “Burning Down the Cherry Tree Cocktail.” The best dessert award went to Dishes of India’s “Cherry Kul fee.”

Honorable mentions went to Evening Star and Virtue Feed & Grain for best cocktail and River Bend Bistro and Cafe 44 for best entree.

Winners of the contest are invited to march in Monday’s George Washington Birthday Parade.