Alexandria drug trafficker sentenced for distribution conspiracy charge

An Alexandria resident was sentenced Friday on charges of conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Nigel Anthony Forde, 33, received 15 shipments consisting of multiple pounds of cocaine from December 2016 to the time of his arrest on Aug. 28, 2017. During his arrest, law enforcement seized a package addressed to his residence containing three kilograms of cocaine.

Law enforcement also found a loaded firearm, a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $290,975 in cash at his residence.

Forde will serve 10 years in prison for the charge.