Alexandria residents arrested for exporting firearms to Chechnya

Two Alexandria residents were arrested Tuesday on charges of international trafficking of firearms and smuggling, the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia announced in a news release.

Tengiz Sydykov, 28, and Eldar Rezvanov, 27, residents of Chechnya who live in Alexandria, purchased 100 disassembled firearms and attempted to ship them to Chechnya without a license, according to allegations made in the criminal complaint.

The men then attempted to smuggle the firearms to Chechnya by using false shipping inventories and disguising the firearms as kitchen utensils.

The men were charged with violating the Arms Export Control Act, conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S., wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. Each of the men will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.