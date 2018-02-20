City manager to unveil proposed budget

City Manager Mark Jinks is set to formally present his proposed FY2019 budget to members of city council on Tuesday night. The formal unveiling follows the reveal of the assessed tax values at last week’s legislative meeting.

The special city council meeting will be held at City Council Chambers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Members of the public are invited to attend and the meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website.

Jinks will also hold a public unveiling of the budget on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Charles Beatley Central Library at 5005 Duke St. Jinks will answer questions from the public and from online viewers at that meeting.

The budget will also be posted online when the meeting commences at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.