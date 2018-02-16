Your guide to the George Washington Birthday Parade

The George Washington Birthday Parade returns on Monday, bringing with it a host of related events.

The parade itself travels a one-mile route in Old Town, beginning its journey at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Fairfax and Gibbon streets before turning on Queen Street and, finally, winding down Royal Street and ending at Wilkes Street at 3 p.m.

This year, the parade will be grand marshaled by first responders to the June

2017 shooting that occurred in Eugene Simpson Stadium Park during a congressional baseball game practice. The parade has 73 registered units participating this year.

There will be plenty of other festivities the day of the parade, including a Friendship Veterans Fire Engine Association breakfast, a band concert at Market Square, a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Revolution. There will be free admission to Old Town museums the Lyceum, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum and Friendship Firehouse Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.