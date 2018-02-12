Neighborhood restaurateurs presented with ‘Heart of Del Ray award’

The owners of popular Del Ray eateries Pork Barrel BBQ, Holy Cow and the Sushi Bar received the Del Ray Business Association’s ‘Heart of Del Ray’ award on Friday.

Bill Blackburn and Mike Anderson, who own the three restaurants on Mount Vernon Avenue, won the award following a vote from almost 1,000 neighbors and customers.

The restaurateurs were particularly commended for their donations to local nonprofits, the fundraisers they host on behalf of Del Ray, as well as fellow neighborhood businesses like Al’s Steakhouse, and their contributions to events around the community.

The nominees for this year’s award were Bean Creative, Rock of Ages Music, St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub and Taqueria Poblano. Voting ended on Feb. 8.

Past winners include A Show of Hands, Jen Walker McEnearney Associates, Bobi Bomar Homes of Alexandria, the Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray, Greener Cleaner of Del Ray, Del Ray Pizzeria, Mind the Mat Pilates & Yoga, Caboose Cafe and Del Ray Cafe.

The award is given every year to someone who “represents the heart and soul of Del Ray” and was presented by new Del Ray Business Association President Sue Kovalsky.