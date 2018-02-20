City reports non-toxic runoff in Holmes Run

The city reported Tuesday that cloudy water found in Holmes Run near the Charles Beatley Central Library on Feb. 15 and Feb. 19 was found to be non-toxic runoff.

The city said after the Alexandria Fire Department received reports of the cloudy water, they investigated and determined that the water was coming from a construction site at Patrick Henry Elementary School.

The department’s hazmat team visited the construction site and found that workers had gone through a process to filter and remove accumulated precipitation from the site. The process resulted in cloudy water being expelled from the site following filtration.