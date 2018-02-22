Letter to the Editor: Chapman has long history of housing advocacy

To the editor:

As a housing policy analyst and affordable housing advocate for many years in the city, I was confused by Jim Melton’s Feb. 8 comments in the letter, “Chapman should vote for affordable housing, not just voice support.” Councilman John Chapman has been a strong advocate and supporter of housing affordability for the city, through his voting record for favorable policies and the allocation of resources for housing, and in meetings across the city with organizations that provide housing and support services for low and moderate income residents.

Given the city’s shortage of affordable housing, it would be wonderful if we could convert every vacant or abandoned building into more affordable housing stock, but land use policies, zoning and owner preferences dictate the disposition of each parcel. Melton may not have agreed with the final decision on a particular piece of property on King Street, but it has no bearing on Chapman’s dedication to and advocacy for more affordable housing choices in Alexandria.

-Michelle Krocker, executive director, Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance